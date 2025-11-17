Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diving into Dual Roles: The Unique Mission of the Navy's Engineer-Diver

    Diving into Dual Roles: The Unique Mission of the Navy's Engineer-Diver

    ROTA, SPAIN

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Telly B. Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Wunderlich (left) and Lt. Cmdr. Neil Tublin (right), both Engineering Duty Officer (EDO) Divers, stand pier-side next to USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) in Rota, Spain, during a ship husbandry support mission. The team conducted essential in-water maintenance to ensure the destroyer’s operational readiness. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Diving into Dual Roles: The Unique Mission of the Navy's Engineer-Diver
    Diving into Dual Roles: The Unique Mission of the Navy's Engineer-Diver

