Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Wunderlich (left) and Lt. Cmdr. Neil Tublin (right), both Engineering Duty Officer (EDO) Divers, stand pier-side next to USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) in Rota, Spain, during a ship husbandry support mission. The team conducted essential in-water maintenance to ensure the destroyer’s operational readiness. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9399692
|VIRIN:
|251120-N-DJ454-5158
|Resolution:
|2700x3600
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Diving into Dual Roles: The Unique Mission of the Navy’s Engineer-Diver [Image 2 of 2], by Telly B. Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.