Diving into Dual Roles: The Unique Mission of the Navy’s Engineer-Diver

Newport News, Va. (Nov. 20, 2025) — When most people think of Navy engineering, they picture technical expertise, shipbuilding, and precision planning. But for a select group of officers, engineering is only half the story. The Engineering Duty Officer (EDO) Diver assignment is one of the Navy’s most unique and demanding career paths—blending rigorous engineering responsibilities with the physical and operational challenges of military diving.



EDO Divers must excel in the engineering community while also meeting the stringent physical and qualification standards of the diving community. Though diving is considered a secondary role, the unpredictable nature of salvage and ship husbandry work often requires short-notice deployments. When urgent missions arise—such as the Francis Scott Key Bridge removal, preservation of the USS Arizona Memorial, or aircraft recovery operations—the Navy calls upon all qualified EDO Divers, regardless of their current assignment.



This year, Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Wunderlich, a Virginia-class submarine new construction Assistant Project Officer at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, answered that call twice. His back-to-back overseas assignments underscore the versatility and value of the EDO Diver community.



Subic Bay, Philippines – Oversight and Hands-On Repair



Wunderlich’s first deployment took him to Subic Bay, where he oversaw a privately contracted overhaul of salvage equipment aboard USNS Salvor (T-ARS 52). For an entire month, he served as the sole U.S. government representative on site. In addition to ensuring contract compliance, he negotiated improved terms that allowed the project to finish ahead of schedule and 9% under budget.



Reflecting the hands-on spirit of an EDO Diver, he also rolled up his sleeves during off-hours—assisting with welding and maintenance alongside the repair team.



“It was arduous, but I was happy to assist Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) 00C,” Wunderlich said. NAVSEA 00C, formally known as the Diving and Salvage Program Division, serves as the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense’s technical authority for diving, salvage, and underwater ship husbandry operations. The division oversees diving standards, equipment certification, and the execution of complex salvage missions worldwide.



Rota, Spain – Filling a Critical Gap in Ship Husbandry



Later that year, Wunderlich deployed to Rota, Spain. With the primary dive team diverted to support emergent repairs on USS Nimitz in Bahrain, he and another EDO Diver—Lt. Cmdr. Neil Tublin—filled a critical capability gap by performing essential husbandry work on USS Bulkeley (DDG 84).



Wunderlich was not alone in answering the call. Joining him in Rota was Tublin, whose career has focused largely on the acquisition and sustainment of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, and Intelligence (C5I) systems within the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) enterprise. NAVWAR is the Navy’s lead organization for delivering advanced information warfare capabilities, ensuring that ships, submarines, and aircraft remain connected, protected, and mission-ready. Tublin’s presence highlighted the diversity of expertise within the EDO Diver community—officers who may specialize in high-tech systems ashore yet remain ready to dive when called.



“When the call went out for divers to support in Rota, I was happy to seize the opportunity to help the Navy in a time of need as one of few EDO divers. This is why EDO divers exist,” Tublin said. “It is imperative that the EDO community continues to support junior officers pursuing the diving path. The only way to be proficient in wartime is to gain exposure during peacetime, and opportunities like these simulate what it might be like if EDO divers are called into action in a future conflict.”



Using a vehicle-deployed surface-supplied air system and MK-20 diving rigs, the team executed important tasks—including rodmeter replacements—to ensure the destroyer remained operationally ready.



The Value of Dual-Mission Officers



Wunderlich’s dual-mission year highlights how the Navy relies on multi-skilled officers who bridge engineering expertise with operational capability.



“It’s demanding work, but incredibly rewarding,” Wunderlich said. “Every mission reminds me why this unique career path exists—to solve problems where engineering and diving intersect.”



Whether negotiating contracts in the Philippines or diving in the waters off Spain, their work reflects the Navy’s commitment to readiness, innovation, and global reach. As Tublin emphasized, the only way to be proficient in wartime is to gain exposure during peacetime—making missions like these vital simulations of future conflict.



The EDO Diver community may be small, but its impact is profound, with officers like Wunderlich and Tublin demonstrating the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment, both above and below the waterline.