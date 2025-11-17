RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. service member receives the John L. Levitow award for their distinguished completion of Airman Leadership School at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 6, 2025. The ALS curriculum prepares Airmen and Guardians to be professional, war-fighting professionals who can supervise and lead work teams to support the employment of air and space power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)