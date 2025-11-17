RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. service member receives recognition for their distinguished completion of Airman Leadership School at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 6, 2025. The ALS curriculum prepares Airmen and Guardians to be professional, war-fighting professionals who can supervise and lead work teams to support the employment of air and space power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)