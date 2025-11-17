Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates [Image 44 of 54]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    48th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. service member receives recognition for their completion of Airman Leadership School at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 6, 2025. The ALS curriculum prepares Airmen and Guardians to be professional, war-fighting professionals who can supervise and lead work teams to support the employment of air and space power (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 08:02
    Photo ID: 9399489
    VIRIN: 251106-F-CP836-1061
    Resolution: 4253x2830
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates [Image 54 of 54], by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates
    RAF Lakenheath recognizes Airman Leadership School Graduates

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Graduate
    48 FW
    ALS
    100 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download