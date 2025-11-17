Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRICOM chaplain delegation visits Namibia [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFRICOM chaplain delegation visits Namibia

    WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA

    09.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. D. Anthony Baker (left), U.S. Africa Command deputy chaplain speaks with personnel during his visit to Namibia Sept. 22, 2025. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 04:41
    Photo ID: 9399356
    VIRIN: 250922-A-A0949-3081
    Resolution: 6356x4102
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: WINDHOEK, NA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRICOM chaplain delegation visits Namibia [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFRICOM chaplain delegation visits Namibia
    AFRICOM chaplain delegation visits Namibia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFRICOM chaplain delegation visits Namibia, fosters dialogue and resilience

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Namibia
    Africa
    faith
    chaplains
    africom
    Africom Chaplains

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download