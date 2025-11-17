AFRICOM chaplain delegation visits Namibia, fosters dialogue and resilience

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Africa Command chaplain delegation pose for a group photo with personnel from the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Africa Command chaplain delegation pose for a group photo with personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Windhoek, Namibia Sept. 22, 2025. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany — U.S. Navy Cmdr. D. Anthony Baker, U.S. Africa Command deputy chaplain and Sgt. Maj. Herinah Asaah, chaplain senior enlisted leader visited Windhoek, Namibia, Sept. 22-25, focusing on engagement with the Namibian Defence Force, providing support to U.S. Embassy personnel, and fostering interfaith dialogue.



The AFRICOM chaplains engaged with host nation religious leaders, offered pastoral care, and delivered resiliency training during their visit. The U.S. Embassy in Windhoek coordinated the visit, led by Lt. Col. Margot Cunningham, the Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché in Namibia.



The visit aimed to foster interconnectedness, enhance resilience, and promote cooperation between the U.S. and Namibia.



Central to their visit was a religious roundtable discussion held at the U.S. Embassy on Sept. 24. The session brought together Namibian religious leaders from various faith traditions to discuss resilience, healing, and the role of faith in addressing societal challenges. While NDF chaplains were unable to attend, the roundtable provided a platform for building relationships and paving the way for future engagement.



Participants discussed the lasting trauma of colonialism and apartheid, the impact of the HIV/AIDS pandemic, and the struggles of war veterans. Mental health stigma, particularly among men, was a recurring theme, with leaders stressing the importance of addressing cultural expectations that discourage emotional expression.



Religious leaders affirmed the critical role of faith-based organizations in addressing trauma, promoting inclusivity, and fostering psychosocial healing. They emphasized the need to engage both men and women in empowerment initiatives, particularly young men, who require positive role models and mentorship.



Following the event, Panduleni Nghipandulwa, a U.S. Embassy political specialist, noted the religious leaders expressed deep gratitude for the discussion, describing it as therapeutic, enlightening, and powerful.



