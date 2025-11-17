AFSBn-Benelux commander provides US Ambassador first-hand look at APS-2 worksite

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Benelux Battalion welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and his spouse to the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite earlier this week and provided them a walking tour of the facilities as well as an APS-2 operational briefing.



Army Lt. Col. George Horne, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, and leaders form U.S. Army Garrison Benelux escorted Ambassador Joseph Popolo and his wife, Chris Popolo, through the APS-2 worksite while discussing its capabilities and the Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce there who is overall responsible for servicing all of the thousands of APS-2 tactical vehicles and major end items stored and maintained at the site.



The Eygelshoven APS-2 site provides 450,000 square feet of climate-controlled warehouse space in nine warehouses as well as 50,000 square feet of hardstand storage to hold and maintain APS-2 equipment sets. Responsible for the site, AFSBn-Benelux is one of four battalions assigned to the 405th AFSB. The battalion has mission command of the Eygelshoven and Zutendaal APS-2 worksites and is charged with providing and coordinating receipt, transfer, storage and maintenance of APS-2 at those sites. This enables commanders to conduct unified action and perform a full range of military operations in support of U.S. European Command.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program enhances EUCOM’s readiness and capability to support the warfighter while simultaneously promoting stability and security in the region. By providing turn-key power projection APS-2 packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice, the APS-2 program is a key component of EUCOM’s power projection and warfighter readiness missions. (Photo by Charell de Koster, USAG Benelux PAO)