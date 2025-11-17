Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSBn-Benelux commander provides US Ambassador first-hand look at APS-2 worksite [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFSBn-Benelux commander provides US Ambassador first-hand look at APS-2 worksite

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    11.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Benelux Battalion welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and his spouse to the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite earlier this week and provided them a walking tour of the facilities as well as an APS-2 operational briefing.

    Army Lt. Col. George Horne, the commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, and leaders form U.S. Army Garrison Benelux escorted Ambassador Joseph Popolo and his wife, Chris Popolo, through the APS-2 worksite while discussing its capabilities and the Dutch Ministry of Defense workforce there who is overall responsible for servicing all of the thousands of APS-2 tactical vehicles and major end items stored and maintained at the site.

    The Eygelshoven APS-2 site provides 450,000 square feet of climate-controlled warehouse space in nine warehouses as well as 50,000 square feet of hardstand storage to hold and maintain APS-2 equipment sets. Responsible for the site, AFSBn-Benelux is one of four battalions assigned to the 405th AFSB. The battalion has mission command of the Eygelshoven and Zutendaal APS-2 worksites and is charged with providing and coordinating receipt, transfer, storage and maintenance of APS-2 at those sites. This enables commanders to conduct unified action and perform a full range of military operations in support of U.S. European Command.

    The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program enhances EUCOM’s readiness and capability to support the warfighter while simultaneously promoting stability and security in the region. By providing turn-key power projection APS-2 packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice, the APS-2 program is a key component of EUCOM’s power projection and warfighter readiness missions. (Photo by Charell de Koster, USAG Benelux PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 00:19
    Photo ID: 9399182
    VIRIN: 251120-A-A4479-6283
    Resolution: 2048x1527
    Size: 609.87 KB
    Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Benelux commander provides US Ambassador first-hand look at APS-2 worksite [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSBn-Benelux commander provides US Ambassador first-hand look at APS-2 worksite
    AFSBn-Benelux commander provides US Ambassador first-hand look at APS-2 worksite

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download