    CNO, MCPON visit Guam [Image 12 of 12]

    CNO, MCPON visit Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    11.19.2025

    Photo by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 19, 2025) – Sailors stationed on Guam attend an all-hands call at Naval Base Guam theater hosted by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, Nov. 19. Caudle and Perryman visited Guam to meet with Sailors and Navy leadership as part of a regional tour, which also included Japan, South Korea, and Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)

    Navy’s top officer, senior enlisted leader visit Guam, highlight quality of life initiatives for Sailors

    Naval Base Guam
    USNavy
    Joint Region Marianas
    MCPON
    CNO

