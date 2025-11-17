CNO, MCPON visit Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 19, 2025) – Sailors stationed on Guam attend an all-hands call at Naval Base Guam theater hosted by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, Nov. 19. Caudle and Perryman visited Guam to meet with Sailors and Navy leadership as part of a regional tour, which also included Japan, South Korea, and Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9398992
|VIRIN:
|251119-D-ES098-1013
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|54.97 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
