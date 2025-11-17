Photo By William Busby | NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 19, 2025) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, left,...... read more read more Photo By William Busby | NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 19, 2025) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, left, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, host an all-hands call with Sailors at Naval Base Guam theater, Nov. 19. Caudle and Perryman visited Guam to meet with Sailors and Navy leadership as part of a regional tour, which also included Japan, South Korea, and Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III) see less | View Image Page

Navy’s top officer, senior enlisted leader visit Guam, highlight quality of life initiatives for Sailors Your browser does not support the audio element.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman visited Guam to meet with Sailors and Navy senior leadership, Nov. 19.



This marks Caudle’s first official visit to Guam since he took the helm as CNO, Aug. 25.



Caudle’s visit began with a comprehensive regional overview from Commander, Joint Region Marianas U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus and other military leaders. Discussions focused on ongoing efforts to enhance living conditions for military members stationed on Guam as well as projects to support the projected incremental population growth of approximately 10,000 service members, Department of War civilians, and their families over the next 10 years on island.



Caudle and Perryman hosted an all-hands call with Sailors stationed on Guam. He presented awards to outstanding performers, discussed mission readiness and ongoing efforts to improve quality of life noting that world-class facilities and support systems are essential to sustaining combat-ready forces.



“Our Sailors on Guam are serving on the front line of our nation’s defense, and they deserve the very best we can provide,” Caudle said. “From housing and healthcare to family support and professional development, we are committed to ensuring their quality of life matches the importance of their mission. Taking care of our people isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s fundamental to maintaining a ready, resilient, and combat-credible fleet.”



Perryman spoke candidly about the challenges and opportunities facing today’s fleet, emphasizing the importance of competence and trust at every level.



Caudle and Perryman opened the floor for questions to hear directly from Sailors on a range topics including process improvements, maintenance cycles, training, manning, housing, and future Navy initiatives.



“I'm very appreciative that you decided to join [the Navy],” Perryman said. “You get a decision every four years and most of you have decided multiple times to keep doing this. That means a lot to me and my family. I’m very appreciative of everything you guys are doing.“



Caudle and Perryman met with Guam Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero to continue strengthening civil-military cooperation and to discuss shared priorities, including infrastructure resilience, community partnerships, and long-term support for service members and their families.



Caudle emphasized Guam’s critical role in maintaining a forward, persistent maritime presence and reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to working alongside local partners to ensure the island remains ready and resilient in an increasingly complex regional environment.



“Guam stands at the forefront of America’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, Caudle said. “Its location, capabilities, and partnership with the people of Guam make it a critical hub for projecting naval power, strengthening regional stability, and ensuring we can respond decisively to any threat. Our presence here is essential—not just for today’s challenges, but for the security environment we anticipate in the decades ahead.”



With the Navy’s 250th anniversary being celebrated this year, Caudle reiterated the service’s dedication to strengthening partnerships, advancing peace, and maintaining a sustained, forward presence in the region.



For more information on Caudle, visit https://www.navy.mil/Leadership/Flag-Officer-Biographies/BioDisplay/Article/2236204/admiral-daryl-caudle/



For more information on Joint Region Marianas, visit [https://www.jrm.cnic.navy.mil.](https://www.jrm.cnic.navy.mil.)