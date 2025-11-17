CNO, MCPON visit Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 19, 2025) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, left, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, host an all-hands call with Sailors at Naval Base Guam theater, Nov. 19. Caudle and Perryman visited Guam to meet with Sailors and Navy leadership as part of a regional tour, which also included Japan, South Korea, and Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)