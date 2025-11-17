NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 19, 2025) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, left, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, host an all-hands call with Sailors at Naval Base Guam theater, Nov. 19. Caudle and Perryman visited Guam to meet with Sailors and Navy leadership as part of a regional tour, which also included Japan, South Korea, and Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9398991
|VIRIN:
|251119-D-ES098-1011
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|55.45 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO, MCPON visit Guam [Image 12 of 12], by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy’s top officer, senior enlisted leader visit Guam, highlight quality of life initiatives for Sailors
No keywords found.