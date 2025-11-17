101st CAB Uncasing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), hosts an uncasing ceremony on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, November 7, 2025. The 101st Combat Aviation recently completed a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)