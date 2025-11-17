The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), hosts an uncasing ceremony on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, November 7, 2025. The 101st Combat Aviation recently completed a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 19:06
|Photo ID:
|9398674
|VIRIN:
|251119-A-ID763-4177
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st CAB Uncasing Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.