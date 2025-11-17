Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st CAB Uncasing Ceremony [Image 4 of 11]

    101st CAB Uncasing Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), hosts an uncasing ceremony on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, November 7, 2025. The 101st Combat Aviation recently completed a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 19:05
    Photo ID: 9398648
    VIRIN: 251119-A-ID763-8211
    Resolution: 6600x4400
    Size: 13.24 MB
    Location: US
    101st CAB
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Uncasing ceremony
    CENTCOM
    101st Airborne Division

