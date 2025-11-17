Equipment for the $377-million seismic improvement project begins arriving in Dry Dock 4 Oct. 28, 2025, at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Wash.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9398341
|VIRIN:
|251028-N-IV689-1086
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dry Dock 4 Equipment Arrival [Image 8 of 8], by Scott Hansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.