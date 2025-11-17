Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dry Dock 4 Equipment Arrival [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dry Dock 4 Equipment Arrival

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Scott Hansen 

    Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Equipment for the $377-million seismic improvement project begins arriving in Dry Dock 4 Oct. 28, 2025, at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Wash.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 16:31
    Photo ID: 9398341
    VIRIN: 251028-N-IV689-1086
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dry Dock 4 Equipment Arrival [Image 8 of 8], by Scott Hansen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dry Dock 4 Equipment Arrival
    Dry Dock 4 Equipment Arrival
    Dry Dock 4 Equipment Arrival
    Dry Dock 4 Equipment Arrival
    Dry Dock 4 Equipment Arrival
    Dry Dock 4 Equipment Arrival
    Dry Dock 4 Equipment Arrival
    Dry Dock 4 Equipment Arrival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC.
    SIOP
    Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program
    Dry Dock 4
    PSNS &amp; IMF
    Seismic upgrades

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download