Dry Dock 4 Equipment Arrival

Equipment for the $377-million seismic improvement project begins arriving in Dry Dock 4 Oct. 28, 2025, at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Wash.
|11.19.2025
|11.19.2025 16:31
|9398340
|251028-N-IV689-1090
|5947x3965
|8.44 MB
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|1
|0
