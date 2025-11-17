Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Quarter Awards celebrate excellence with SEAC #4

    3rd Quarter Awards celebrate excellence with SEAC #4

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Kimberly Goff 

    432nd Wing   

    Ramón "CZ" Colón-López, retired Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers remarks during the 3rd Quarter Awards ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 23, 2025. The ceremony, recognizing exceptional performers from the 432nd Wing and 25th Attack Wing, featured Colón-López as a distinguished guest. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kimberly Goff)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 16:22
    Photo ID: 9398272
    VIRIN: 251023-F-LI370-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 443.16 KB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    3rd Quarter
    432 WG
    3rd Quarter Awards
    25 ATKW
    25 ACMS

