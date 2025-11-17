3rd Quarter Awards celebrate excellence with SEAC #4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 17th Attack Squadron's Weapons and Intelligence team win Team of the Third Quarter at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Oct. 23, 2025. The ceremony recognized exceptional performers from the 432nd Wing and 25th Attack Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kimberly Goff)