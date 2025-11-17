74th FS teams up with Canadian JTAC during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1

U.S. Air Force pilots with the 74th Fighter Squadron and Canadian Joint Terminal Attack Controller soldiers of the 1st Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery participate in exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2025. The JTAC team emphasized that face-to-face training builds trust with pilots and improves real time communication in austere environments, especially between combined, joint teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)
