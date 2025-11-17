Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    74th FS teams up with Canadian JTAC during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    74th FS teams up with Canadian JTAC during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force pilots with the 74th Fighter Squadron and Canadian Joint Terminal Attack Controller soldiers of the 1st Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery participate in exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2025. The JTAC team emphasized that face-to-face training builds trust with pilots and improves real time communication in austere environments, especially between combined, joint teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 13:06
    Photo ID: 9397787
    VIRIN: 251118-F-JO760-1107
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th FS teams up with Canadian JTAC during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    74th FS teams up with Canadian JTAC during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1
    74th FS teams up with Canadian JTAC during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1
    74th FS teams up with Canadian JTAC during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1
    74th FS teams up with Canadian JTAC during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1
    74th FS teams up with Canadian JTAC during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1
    74th FS teams up with Canadian JTAC during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1
    74th FS teams up with Canadian JTAC during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download