74th FS teams up with Canadian JTAC during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1

U.S. Air Force pilots with the 74th Fighter Squadron and Canadian Joint Terminal Attack Controller soldiers of the 1st Regiment Royal Canadian Horse Artillery participate in exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2025. This joint effort during the combat-readiness exercise directly supported the allied and partner collaboration, as well as upgrade progression for some of the controllers working toward a certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)