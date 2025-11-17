An Army Soldier assigned to the 249th Engineer Battalion checks a communications tower during a Black Start exercise at Rose Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Sept. 30, 2023. The exercise tested emergency power generation and communications resiliency across the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Martha Kiene)
USACE Black Start Exercise Brings Light to Readiness
