    USACE Black Start Exercise Brings Light to Readiness [Image 2 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Andrew Stringer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeremy Taylor, both assigned to the 249th Engineer Battalion, take notes inside the control tower at Marshall Army Airfield, Fort Riley April 19, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Jessica Link)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 08:06
    Photo ID: 9397087
    VIRIN: 240419-D-KJ634-2108
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 134.52 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

