Airmen from the 7th Civil Engineering Squadron replace components on a distribution system during nighttime maintenance at Dyess Air Force Base March 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Andrew Stringer)
|03.06.2024
|11.19.2025 08:06
|9397091
|240306-D-KJ634-4679
|2016x1512
|235.71 KB
|US
|2
|2
USACE Black Start Exercise Brings Light to Readiness
