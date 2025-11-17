Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Black Start Exercise Brings Light to Readiness [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Black Start Exercise Brings Light to Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Airmen from the 7th Civil Engineering Squadron replace components on a distribution system during nighttime maintenance at Dyess Air Force Base March 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Andrew Stringer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 08:06
    Photo ID: 9397091
    VIRIN: 240306-D-KJ634-4679
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 235.71 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Black Start Exercise Brings Light to Readiness [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Black Start Exercise Brings Light to Readiness
    USACE Black Start Exercise Brings Light to Readiness
    USACE Black Start Exercise Brings Light to Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Black Start Exercise Brings Light to Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download