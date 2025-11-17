39th Air Base Wing Photo Day: Behind the Scenes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Melis, 39th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, plays with his MWD while prior to formation during an 39th Air Base Wing photo day at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 13, 2025. The wing’s mission is to deter threats and sustain operations across the region, supporting Incirlik Air Base’s role in enabling U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)