39th Air Base Wing Photo Day: Behind the Scenes

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Zachary Watson, 39th Security Forces Squadron section commander, poses for a portrait before formation for an 39th Air Base Wing photo day at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 13, 2025. The wing’s mission is to deter threats and sustain operations across the region, supporting Incirlik Air Base’s role in enabling U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)