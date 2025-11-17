39th Air Base Wing Photo Day: Behind the Scenes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 39th Security Forces Squadron pose for a group portrait before formation during a 39th Air Base Wing photo day at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 13, 2025. The wing’s mission is to deter threats and sustain operations across the region, supporting Incirlik Air Base’s role in enabling U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)