5-17th ACS Showcases 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian Silva, commander of 5th Air Cavalry Squadron, 17th Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, briefs Lt. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, on the 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems during an innovation demonstration at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025. 5-17th ACS showcased emerging unmanned systems and equipment in our Innovation Lab—demonstrating system design, operational effects, and how these capabilities enhance our aviation assets, reinforce our aircrews, and sharpen lethality across the air domain. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Geonwoo Park)