    5-17th ACS Showcases 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems [Image 3 of 5]

    5-17th ACS Showcases 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Capt. Taylor Graham 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brian Silva, commander of 5th Air Cavalry Squadron, 17th Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, briefs Lt. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, on the 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems during an innovation demonstration at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025. 5-17th ACS showcased emerging unmanned systems and equipment in our Innovation Lab—demonstrating system design, operational effects, and how these capabilities enhance our aviation assets, reinforce our aircrews, and sharpen lethality across the air domain. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Geonwoo Park)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 02:40
    Photo ID: 9396885
    VIRIN: 251118-A-VH016-1009
    Resolution: 1886x1110
    Size: 657.28 KB
    Location: KR
