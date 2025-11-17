Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-17th ACS Showcases 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems [Image 2 of 5]

    5-17th ACS Showcases 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, smile while showcasing 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems during a battlefield circulation at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 22, 2025. The demonstration highlighted the squadron’s reconnaissance capabilities and ongoing modernization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)

    This work, 5-17th ACS Showcases 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

