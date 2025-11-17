5-17th ACS Showcases 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, smile while showcasing 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems during a battlefield circulation at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 22, 2025. The demonstration highlighted the squadron’s reconnaissance capabilities and ongoing modernization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)