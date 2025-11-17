U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, smile while showcasing 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems during a battlefield circulation at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 22, 2025. The demonstration highlighted the squadron’s reconnaissance capabilities and ongoing modernization efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 02:40
|Photo ID:
|9396884
|VIRIN:
|251022-A-VH016-1013
|Resolution:
|3648x5314
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5-17th ACS Showcases 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.