5-17th ACS Showcases 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, engages in a discussion with Lt. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, regarding the 2ID/RUCDs Unmanned Aircraft Systems during a innovation demonstration at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2025. 5-17th ACS showcased emerging unmanned systems and equipment in our Innovation Lab—demonstrating system design, operational effects, and how these capabilities enhance our aviation assets, reinforce our aircrews, and sharpen lethality across the air domain.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Geonwoo Park)