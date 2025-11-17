Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Ezra Vanwhy, from New York, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, signals to an MH-60R Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the South China Sea, Nov. 17, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 01:45
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
