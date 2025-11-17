George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Ezra Vanwhy, from New York, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, signals to an MH-60R Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the South China Sea, Nov. 17, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)