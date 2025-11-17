George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Ezra Vanwhy, from New York, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, signals to an MH-60R Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the South China Sea, Nov. 17, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Crowley)
|11.17.2025
|11.19.2025 01:45
|9396816
|251117-N-UM953-1953
|2582x3615
|1.47 MB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|1
|1
