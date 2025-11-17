George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 102, takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the South China Sea, Nov. 17, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack D. Barnell)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9396814
|VIRIN:
|251117-N-JG170-1096
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
