Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Barnell 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 102, takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the South China Sea, Nov. 17, 2025. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack D. Barnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 01:45
    Photo ID: 9396814
    VIRIN: 251117-N-JG170-1096
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jack Barnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F/A-18E
    7thFleet
    FlightOps
    USSGW
    CVN 73
    FlightDeck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download