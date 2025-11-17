U.S., Japan Deepen Interoperability at Northwest Pacific Wargame

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Northwest Pacific (NWPAC) wargame is part of the U.S. Navy’s Title 10 wargame series. Conducted in recent years by the Naval Postgraduate School in partnership with U.S. 7th Fleet and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, NWPAC is aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime operational effectiveness among U.S. and Japanese forces to help improve readiness and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S Navy graphic by Naval Postgraduate School)