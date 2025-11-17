Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Japan Deepen Interoperability at Northwest Pacific Wargame [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Japan Deepen Interoperability at Northwest Pacific Wargame

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Abreen Padeken 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. — The Northwest Pacific (NWPAC) wargame is part of the U.S. Navy’s Title 10 wargame series. Conducted in recent years by the Naval Postgraduate School in partnership with U.S. 7th Fleet and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, NWPAC is aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime operational effectiveness among U.S. and Japanese forces to help improve readiness and interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S Navy graphic by Naval Postgraduate School)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 18:41
    Photo ID: 9396251
    VIRIN: 251118-N-WU450-3069
    Resolution: 1034x566
    Size: 369.28 KB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan Deepen Interoperability at Northwest Pacific Wargame [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Abreen Padeken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Japan Deepen Interoperability at Northwest Pacific Wargame
    U.S., Japan Deepen Interoperability at Northwest Pacific Wargame

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., Japan Deepen Interoperability at Northwest Pacific Wargame

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    innovation
    students
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS
    NWPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download