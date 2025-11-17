U.S., Japan Deepen Interoperability at Northwest Pacific Wargame

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MONTEREY, Calif. — Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, academic experts, and industry partners pose for a photo at the Naval Postgraduate School during a planning conference for the 2025 Northwest Pacific (NWPAC) wargame, Nov. 22, 2024. Held annually in Kanagawa, Japan, the NWPAC wargame is aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime operational effectiveness among U.S. and Japanese forces. The NWPAC 2025 wargame was a fully comprehensive exercise representing a new level of coordination among allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)