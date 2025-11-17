MONTEREY, Calif. — Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, academic experts, and industry partners pose for a photo at the Naval Postgraduate School during a planning conference for the 2025 Northwest Pacific (NWPAC) wargame, Nov. 22, 2024. Held annually in Kanagawa, Japan, the NWPAC wargame is aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime operational effectiveness among U.S. and Japanese forces. The NWPAC 2025 wargame was a fully comprehensive exercise representing a new level of coordination among allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 18:41
|Photo ID:
|9396234
|VIRIN:
|241122-D-AE587-1015
|Resolution:
|6140x4912
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Japan Deepen Interoperability at Northwest Pacific Wargame [Image 2 of 2], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Japan Deepen Interoperability at Northwest Pacific Wargame
No keywords found.