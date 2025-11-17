Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine with GSS recognized as the National Defense Transportation Association Logistics Transportation Instructor of the Year [Image 2 of 3]

    Marine with GSS recognized as the National Defense Transportation Association Logistics Transportation Instructor of the Year

    CAMP JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. James Bricker 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines with Distribution Management Instruction Company, Ground Supply School, pose for a group photo after awarding Staff Sgt. Cesar Espinoza-Alvarez, an instructor with Distribution Management Instruction Company, GSS, and a native of New Mexico, the National Defense Transportation Association Logistics Transportation Instructor of the Year award on Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2025. The award recognizes the best instructor in each of the service logistics and transportation schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. James Bricker)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 9396057
    VIRIN: 251114-M-OD005-1020
    Resolution: 6705x4472
    Size: 11.8 MB
    Location: CAMP JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine with GSS recognized as the National Defense Transportation Association Logistics Transportation Instructor of the Year [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl James Bricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GSS
    MCCSSS
    Training Command
    USMC
    Logistics Transportation Instructor of the Year

