Marine with GSS recognized as the National Defense Transportation Association Logistics Transportation Instructor of the Year

U.S. Marines with Distribution Management Instruction Company, Ground Supply School, pose for a group photo after awarding Staff Sgt. Cesar Espinoza-Alvarez, an instructor with Distribution Management Instruction Company, GSS, and a native of New Mexico, the National Defense Transportation Association Logistics Transportation Instructor of the Year award on Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2025. The award recognizes the best instructor in each of the service logistics and transportation schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. James Bricker)