Marine with GSS recognized as the National Defense Transportation Association Logistics Transportation Instructor of the Year

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James Blaul, the commanding officer of Ground Supply School, and a native of Wisconsin, speaks to Marines with GSS about the National Defense Transportation Association Logistics Transportation Instructor of the Year award on Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2025. The award recognizes the best instructor in each of the service logistics and transportation schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. James Bricker)