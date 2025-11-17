Marine with GSS recognized as the National Defense Transportation Association Logistics Transportation Instructor of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. James Blaul, left, the commanding officer of Ground Supply School, and a native of Wisconsin, awards the National Defense Transportation Association Logistics Transportation Instructor of the Year award to Staff Sgt. Cesar Espinoza-Alvarez, an instructor with Distribution Management Instruction Company, GSS, and a native of New Mexico, on Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2025. The award recognizes the best instructor in each of the service logistics and transportation schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. James Bricker)