Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera bids farewell to Ambassador of Italy to the U.S. Marco Peronaci upon his departure from Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 5, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 15:36
|Photo ID:
|9395762
|VIRIN:
|251104-A-IW468-5570
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.61 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ambassador of Italy to the U.S. Marco Peronaci Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 36 of 36], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.