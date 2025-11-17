Ambassador of Italy to the U.S. Marco Peronaci Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera speaks with Ambassador of Italy to the U.S. Marco Peronaci and Embassy of Italy in the U.S. Defense Attaché Maj. Gen. Davide Marzinotto following their participation in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 5, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)