    Apache Helicopter Proves Advanced Counter-UAS Capabilities in Live Demonstration [Image 2 of 4]

    Apache Helicopter Proves Advanced Counter-UAS Capabilities in Live Demonstration

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Matthew Ryan 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    The U.S. Army’s AH-64E Apache attack helicopter recently demonstrated its ability to detect, track, and defeat unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) during Operation Flyswatter, a live-fire event at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, N.C. (photo courtesy from S.C. Army National Guard)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 12:23
    Photo ID: 9394955
    VIRIN: 250812-O-ZE044-7722
    Resolution: 4201x2798
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Apache Helicopter Proves Advanced Counter-UAS Capabilities in Live Demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by Matthew Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Apache Helicopter Proves Advanced Counter-UAS Capabilities in Live Demonstration

