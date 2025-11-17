The U.S. Army’s AH-64E Apache attack helicopter recently demonstrated its ability to detect, track, and defeat unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) during Operation Flyswatter, a live-fire event at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, N.C. (photo courtesy from S.C. Army National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 12:23
|Photo ID:
|9394955
|VIRIN:
|250812-O-ZE044-7722
|Resolution:
|4201x2798
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Apache Helicopter Proves Advanced Counter-UAS Capabilities in Live Demonstration [Image 4 of 4], by Matthew Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Apache Helicopter Proves Advanced Counter-UAS Capabilities in Live Demonstration
No keywords found.