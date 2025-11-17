Apache Helicopter Proves Advanced Counter-UAS Capabilities in Live Demonstration Your browser does not support the audio element.

The U.S. Army’s AH-64E Apache attack helicopter recently demonstrated its ability to detect, track, and defeat unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) during Operation Flyswatter, a live-fire event at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, N.C.

The exercise, led by the Apache Project Management Office (PM Apache), brought together Army, National Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and industry partners to validate the Apache’s Version 6 (V6) software and weapons package against the rapidly evolving drone threat.

Aircrews from the South Carolina Army National Guard (SCARNG) flew the mission profiles, executing detection and engagement scenarios against multiple UAS. “We successfully achieved 13 kills out of 14 engagements, proving the Apache—using its current software and systems—is a lethal and adaptable solution to the drone threat,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Daniel York, PM Apache New Equipment Training (NET) Team Manager. “The Apache can engage both small and larger drones with a wide range of munitions, underscoring its operational flexibility and combat relevance.”

CW5 Joel Gooch, State Standardization Pilot, said that Operation Flyswatter was an overwhelming success. “The Apache proved it can counter UAS with radar and laser-guided missiles, laser-guided rockets, and the 30mm—while leveraging both EO/IR [Electro-Optical/Infra-Red] and radar sensors. With Link-16 integration, it demonstrated it can operate as a true mobile air defense platform, filling a gap that ground systems alone can’t cover,” he said. “The lessons from this exercise will drive new TTPs [tactics, techniques, and procedures] across Army Aviation. New training tasks are being developed and will soon be incorporated into requirements, ensuring counter-UAS remains a lasting and vital mission set for the Apache community.”

“The Marines at MCAS New River were outstanding partners throughout this effort. Their professionalism and teamwork, combined with the expertise of MAWTS-1 Weapons and Tactics Instructors working alongside Army WTIs, were critical to the mission’s success,” he continued. “This joint approach showcased how collaboration between services directly strengthens our ability to make great progress in the counter-UAS fight.”

Demonstrated Capabilities During the event, the AH-64E helicopters employed a full range of Apache munitions:

Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGM) guided by Fire Control Radar.

Radio Frequency (RF) and Semi-Active Laser (SAL) III Hellfire missiles using both radar and laser designations.

Hydra-70 rockets with Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) guidance, striking three of four UAS, with buddy-lase tactics proving especially effective.

30mm M789 high-explosive dual-purpose rounds, achieving close-range kills at under 300 meters.

Key Outcomes

13 kills in 14 engagements, demonstrating a high probability of hit/kill.

Confirmation that Link 16 data sharing and radar cueing significantly reduce sensor-to-shooter timelines.

Validation of the Apache’s ability to fight under weather and at low altitudes where other platforms struggle.

Recommendations to expand Apache battalion training with a Counter-UAS Mission Essential Task and update the AH-64 Aircrew Training Manual with aerial counter-UAS tactics.



“This demonstration reinforces the Apache’s continued role as a vital combat asset,” York added. “As UAS threats proliferate, Apache crews are proving they can meet the challenge and remain at the forefront of Army aviation.”