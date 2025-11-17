Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Lodge Patuxent River Earns its first Edward E. Carlson Award [Image 2 of 2]

    PATUXENT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Navy Lodge Patuxent River, Maryland, received its first Edward E. Carlson Award on Oct. 22, 2025. Given by the Navy Exchange Service Command, the lodge earned the 2024 Calson Award in the medium category for having the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. Pictured from left to right is Capt. Mark Zematis, Commanding Officer, Naval Air Station Patuxent River; Shamika Ferguson, General Manager, Navy Lodge & Navy Inn Patuxent River; LaDonna Sanders, Regional Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group; and retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

