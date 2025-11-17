Navy Lodge Patuxent River Earns its first Edward E. Carlson Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Lodge Patuxent River, Maryland, received its first Edward E. Carlson Award on Oct. 22, 2025. Given by the Navy Exchange Service Command, the lodge earned the 2024 Calson Award in the medium category for having the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. Pictured from left to right is Capt. Robert Chandler, Executive Officer, Naval Air Station Patuxent River; LaDonna Sanders, Regional Vice President, NEXCOM Hospitality Group; retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM; Shamika Ferguson, General Manager, Navy Lodge & Navy Inn Patuxent River; and Capt. Mark Zematis, Commanding Officer, Naval Air Station Patuxent River. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)