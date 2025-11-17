External lift training enhances readiness of U.S. forces in East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Aviation Combat Element Crisis Response of Africa and Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment board an MV-22B Osprey after an external lift training in Djibouti, Nov. 11, 2025. External lift operations, including attaching loads, coordinating with aircrews, and safely guiding the MV-22B Osprey during lift and transport, help service members refine their timing, communication, and technical skills until the process becomes smooth, safe, and reliable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)