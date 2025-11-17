Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    External lift training enhances readiness of U.S. forces in East Africa [Image 11 of 12]

    External lift training enhances readiness of U.S. forces in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. John Hendricks, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 logistics specialist, U.S. Marine Cpl. Cody Graves, VMM-162 engineer equipment mechanic, and U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Taft, Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, enhanced early warning system operator, conduct a sling load inspection of ropes and chains prior to external lift training in Djibouti, Nov. 11, 2025. The training served to certify crew chiefs while giving Soldiers and Marines valuable hands-on familiarization with an MV-22B Osprey and its external lift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 02:48
    Photo ID: 9393894
    VIRIN: 251111-F-F4417-1047
    Resolution: 5926x3943
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Horn of Africa
    U.S. AFRICOM
    Marines
    Army
    Osprey
    Sling load

