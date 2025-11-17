External lift training enhances readiness of U.S. forces in East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. John Hendricks, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 logistics specialist, U.S. Marine Cpl. Cody Graves, VMM-162 engineer equipment mechanic, and U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Taft, Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, enhanced early warning system operator, conduct a sling load inspection of ropes and chains prior to external lift training in Djibouti, Nov. 11, 2025. The training served to certify crew chiefs while giving Soldiers and Marines valuable hands-on familiarization with an MV-22B Osprey and its external lift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)