External lift training enhances readiness of U.S. forces in East Africa

U.S. service members board an MV-22B Osprey prior to an external lift operation exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 11, 2025. External lift operations, including attaching loads, coordinating with aircrews, and safely guiding the MV-22B Osprey during lift and transport, help service members refine their timing, communication, and technical skills until the process becomes smooth, safe, and reliable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)