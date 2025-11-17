Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    External lift training enhances readiness of U.S. forces in East Africa [Image 10 of 12]

    External lift training enhances readiness of U.S. forces in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. service members board an MV-22B Osprey prior to an external lift operation exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 11, 2025. External lift operations, including attaching loads, coordinating with aircrews, and safely guiding the MV-22B Osprey during lift and transport, help service members refine their timing, communication, and technical skills until the process becomes smooth, safe, and reliable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 02:48
    Photo ID: 9393888
    VIRIN: 251111-F-F4417-1059
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Horn of Africa
    U.S. AFRICOM
    Marines
    Army
    Osprey
    Sling load

