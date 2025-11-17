Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint operation photo exercise with U.S. Navy and Air Force assets [Image 4 of 4]

    Joint operation photo exercise with U.S. Navy and Air Force assets

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.13.2025

    Photo by Ensign Brandon Brown 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), right, conduct a passage transit in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 13, 2025. USS Gettysburg and USS Stockdale are among U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 21:45
    Photo ID: 9393622
    VIRIN: 251113-N-BB999-4922
    Resolution: 4712x3021
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint operation photo exercise with U.S. Navy and Air Force assets [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Brandon Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

