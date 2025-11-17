Joint operation photo exercise with U.S. Navy and Air Force assets.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), right, conduct a joint, multi-domain transit with a U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress while underway in the Caribbean Sea Nov 13, 2025. USS Gettysburg and USS Stockdale are among U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland.