Joint operation photo exercise with U.S. Navy and Air Force assets.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress flies overhead during a joint, multi-domain transit with Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) in the Caribbean Sea Nov 13, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland.