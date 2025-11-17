U.S. Marines Conduct Mission Master Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tucker Mocan, left, a combat photographer, and Cpl. Briseida Villasenor, a combat videographer, both with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, operate the Rheinmetall Mission Master Silent Partners on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. The Mission Master drones are autonomous, uncrewed ground vehicles used to assist with tactical transport, resupply, and casualty evacuation, engineered to provide assistance and reduce danger to dismounted troops across a wide range of missions, including high-risk situations. Mocan is a native of Alaska. Villasenor is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)